Poor company culture is costing the UK economy £23.6bn per year

Study finds

BreatheHR, HR software provider for SMEs, reveals the cost of bad company culture: a staggering £23.6 billion per year. The report, The Culture Economy, found a third of British employees quit their jobs due to bad workplace culture (34 per cent).

Despite this, breatheHR found over half of SME leaders (60 per cent) consider company culture as a ‘nice to have’ in their business.

This mindset has far-reaching knock-on effects. According to the Chartered Management Institute, effective leadership could improve Britain’s productivity by 23 per cent. However, with over half (53 per cent) of employees – surveyed by breatheHR – who distrust their senior management, thinking their bosses ‘didn’t appear to know what they were doing’, there is some work to be done.

In addition, the survey revealed three-quarters (75 per cent) of time-strapped SME decision makers are satisfied with their business productivity and one in five (22 per cent) don’t measure business productivity at all.



Jonathan Richards, CEO and founder, at breatheHR comments: “Culture isn’t a soft option. It has a clear impact not just on business success, but on the economy and our society. This includes productivity, an area many SMEs struggle with and don’t have the time to dedicate to it. However, one way to boost productivity levels is improving management quality and giving employees autonomy and purpose, as our report reveals. All of which validates the fact that businesses are now operating in a culture economy, and small businesses who fail to realise this won’t last long.”



Other key findings:

SME decision makers stated positive culture led to: improved morale and relationships (50 per cent); employees going the extra mile (44 per cent); better customer service and satisfaction (43 per cent); improved individual performance and productivity (43 per cent) and reduced employee turnover (35 per cent) Trust in business leaders – a fifth of workers (20 per cent) don’t trust their senior management. Of these, the main reasons for distrust was because: they don’t feel supported by them (59 per cent); they don’t appear to know what they’re doing (53 per cent); they’re not transparent (45 per cent), they play too much office politics (41 per cent) and are self-centred (41 per cent)

Patrick Woodman, head of research for the Chartered Management Institute, said: “As this timely report shows, a strong, inclusive company culture is essential for long-term business performance. The tone is set from the top, so management and leadership play a crucial role and creating the conditions for workers to thrive. In particular, transparency and communication are vital for building trust and engendering a sense of purpose among staff.



“The top three things every manager should start to do are share their thinking with their team, admit to their mistakes and uphold their company values. Employers must also recognise the pivotal role played by managers at the heart of their organisations, and support and develop them to succeed.”