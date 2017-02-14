Playboy magazine brings back nudity

Here’s why

Playboy magazine has brought back nudity just a year after it removed it.

Playboy’s new chief creative officer Cooper Hefner, who is the son of founder Hugh Hefner, has admitted the move to remove nudity entirely “was a mistake”.

“Today we’re taking our identity back and reclaiming who we are,” he tweeted.

Hefner is promoting the magazine’s March-April edition with the hashtag #NakedIsNormal.

Hefner wrote: “I’ll be the first to admit that the way in which the magazine portrayed nudity was dated.

“Nudity was never the problem because nudity isn’t a problem.”

The magazine’s circulation has dropped from its peak 5.6m in the 1970s to below 700,000 last year.