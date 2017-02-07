Piers Morgan brands David Beckham as a “fraud”

Take a look…

Piers Morgan has branded David Beckham as a “fraud” after leaked emails suggested Beckham complained of not receiving a knighthood.

Morgan accused Beckham of throwing a “tantrum”. On Twitter, he wrote: “I just think he’s a fraud and these emails confirm it.”

One twitter user wrote that Beckham is a “hero”, Morgan soon replied with: “Mate, he might be your ‘hero’, but real heroes don’t use charity work to secure knighthoods and then throw tantrums when they don’t get one.”

He then added: “Forget grasping Beckham. Knighthoods should go to men like George ‘Johnny’ Johnson, last surviving Dambuster.”

Knighthoods should go to men like George ‘Johnny’ Johnson, last surviving Dambuster. https://t.co/8JglPPE5OR pic.twitter.com/XfMemAN1Zc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 5, 2017

As well as this there has also been claims of Beckham hitting out at Katherine Jenkins for receiving an OBE.

In response to this Morgan wrote on Twitter: “Katherine Jenkins is one of the nicest, most decent people in showbusiness. Beckham’s attack on her is particularly repulsive.”

A spokesman for Beckham described the messages as: “outdated material taken out of context from hacked and doctored private emails from a third-party server”.

He also said the material “gives a deliberately inaccurate picture”.