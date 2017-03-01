PepsiCo set to close Walkers crisp factory in County Durham

What does this mean for the local community?

PepsiCo has announced that it will close its Walkers crisp factory in County Durham at the end of the year, this will put a total of 400 jobs at risk.

PepsiCo said: “In order to improve the efficiency of our UK snacks manufacturing operations, we are proposing the closure of our factory at Peterlee.”

“Crisps currently produced at the site would be manufactured at our other facilities in the UK.”

“Peterlee has been an important site for our business but the changes we are proposing present significant productivity and efficiency savings crucial for ensuring the long-term sustainable growth of our business in the UK.”

Local MP, Grahame Morris, took to Twitter and described the decision as a “bitter blow” for the area.

The factory is one of the town’s largest employers.