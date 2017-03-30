Palm oil could be used in the new £20 note

What do you think about this potential change?

The Bank of England is considering using palm oil in its new £20 note, this comes after the criticism the £5 note faced as it’s made using animal fat.

The new £20 note is set to be released by 2020. However, production has been put on hold.

Vegans, Seikhs and Hindus are against the use of tallow in the plastic notes.

The Bank has now said it’s looking at the use of palm oil or coconut oil.

The current £5 note and the new £10 which is due out in September will still contain traces of tallow.

The Bank has said it would not be practical to change the way these notes are made.

