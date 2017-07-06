Over half of Londoners resent having to tailor their cover letter for every job application

But 31.3 per cent of job hunters in the Capital say that they ALWAYS provide a bespoke cover letter!

New research from the UK’s leading independent job board, CV-Library, has found that over half (57.3 per cent ) of candidates in London find it frustrating that they have to tailor their cover letter for every job that they apply for, with 47.1 per cent believing that cover letters are unnecessary.

The research, which surveyed 1,200 workers about their attitudes towards cover letters in the job application process, found that 54 per cent of London candidates do tailor their cover letter for a specific job application, while 6.3 per cent admit to never sending a cover letter.

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, comments: “ While there continues to be a debate around how necessary cover letters are in the job application process, they’re showing no signs of disappearing anytime soon! Including a cover letter with an application is beneficial, and while it might seem like a tedious task, it can boost your chances of getting a new job.

“In fact, while CVs are great for an overview of work experience, cover letters can act as an extra platform to shout about your successes. Therefore, try to avoid viewing it as an extra annoyance and instead see it as an opportunity to talk about your relevant experience, any particular career highlights, and what you can bring to the table in this new role.”