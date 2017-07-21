Over 200,000 workers will be working flexibly as school holidays begin

Businesses sign up to the Smarter Working Initiative

Over 200,000 office workers from 200 different companies are being offered the option to work flexibly on Monday to celebrate the first day of the school summer holidays.

The Smarter Working Initiative supported by Powwownow is back for a second year and encourages companies to give their staff the opportunity to spend one day working from a location that suits them.

The idea behind the campaign is to show organisations the positive impact of smarter working.

Businesses such as Purplebricks, RED Driving School and MediaCom have signed up and co working spaces, Timberyard, Haus and NearDesk, are offering free coffee and access to over 40 cafes and co-working spaces across London and the UK for the day.

Jason Downes, Founder of the Smarter Working Initiative, said: “Our aim is to show companies that smarter working has an incredibly positive impact on employees and employers alike.

“Understanding these business benefits is the first step towards making a change in company culture, so we’re delighted that so many businesses have signed up to embrace flexible working for one day, and will experience the advantages in increased productivity and morale.”

Research carried out by the campaign found that nearly 50 per cent of employers do not encourage flexible working, despite 70 per cent of workers saying the option would make a job more attractive to them.