One third of professionals in London suffer from depression or anxiety

…and work is a key contributor

Over a third (37.4 per cent) of professionals in London are suffering from mental health issues, with almost half (45.2 per cent) admitting that their job is a key contributor to these feelings. That’s according to the latest research from CV-Library, the UK’s leading independent job site.

As the post-Christmas blues set in and the cold days continue, the survey of 1,200 workers sought to reveal how mental health affects professionals this Blue Monday. The study found that for 74.5 per cent of those in London that suffer, their depression or anxiety can sometimes have a negative effect on their working life, while a further 13.1 per cent said it always negatively impacts their working life.

When asked what it is about their job that makes them feel this way, professionals in London cited the following as the top causes:

Doubting their abilities – 31.3% Having a boring job – 30.6% Not getting on with their boss – 24.3% Not getting on with their colleagues – 20.1% Working with customers/clients – 17.4%

Furthermore, respondents in London revealed the negative impact that depression and anxiety has on their ability to do their job. For the majority (50.1 per cent), it makes them dread going in to work. After this, 37.5 per cent said it makes them feel tired and 6.3 per cent said it means they don’t really speak to their colleagues.

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library comments on the findings: “While mental health is something we are beginning to talk more about across the UK, it’s clear that there’s still more that needs to be done to help those affected – especially in the workplace. It’s sad to learn that one in three professionals in London are suffering from depression and/or anxiety, and that this is having such a negative impact on their ability to do their job.”