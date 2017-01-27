One in 10 Jobcentres set to close

Why the sudden closures?

The government is planning to close one in ten Jobcentres around the UK, this will lead to up to 750 job losses.

Despite the losses, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said the vast majority of staff would have the option to relocate or take on other roles within the company.

The DWP would not discuss how many of the 714 offices it would close, unions have said it would be more than one in ten in locations across England, Wales and Scotland.

People are increasingly beginning to claim benefits online.

Damian Hinds, the minister for employment, said: “The way the world works has changed rapidly in the last 20 years and the welfare state needs to keep pace,”

“As more people access their benefits through the internet many of our buildings are underused. We are concentrating our resources on what we know best helps people into work.”