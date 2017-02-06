Older workers needed to plug skills gap

Does this affect you?

Employers are being advised to hire more older workers over the next five years to plug the current gap in skills as well as help fight age bias.

Andy Briggs, the government’s business champion for older workers, wants to see the employment rate of people aged 50-69 to rise from 59 per cent to 66 per cent by 2022.

Briggs is the chief executive for Aviva UK Life, he said: “We live in an ageing society so it is critical that people are able to work for as long as they need and want to.”

“Many people aged over 50 want to continue to develop their careers, learn new skills, try new things and also share their broad knowledge and experience.”

“This is good for everyone, and particularly for employers and their businesses who will benefit from drawing on the talent, creativity and experience of all their employees, regardless of age.”

At age 50 the UK employment rate is 83 per cent, this drops to 64 per cent at age 60.

The government also announced a new strategy last week, its aim is to increase the number of older people in work.