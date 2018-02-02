Ofgem launches investigation into the consumption information Ovo Energy gave some customers

Crackdown begins

Ofgem has launched an investigation into the consumption information that Ovo Energy gave some of its customers. This includes the estimates the supplier gave customers about how much energy they used during winter 2016-17, and the accuracy of the annual consumption figures that it gave to customers in their annual statements.

The investigation will examine whether Ovo Energy breached licence conditions related to giving customers consumption information that is accurate, or based on a best estimate, complete, and not misleading. Incorrect consumption figures can lead to customers receiving inaccurate bills, annual statements and other important information. This in turn can lead to customers being unable to properly manage their accounts and deciding to switch based on incorrect information.

The opening of this investigation does not imply that we have made any findings about non-compliance by Ovo Energy.