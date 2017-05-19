Ofcom wants to make it easier for people to switch mobile operator

What are the new proposals?

Under new plans by Ofcom, mobile phone users will be able to switch operators by sending a text to the provider they want to leave.

Ofcom said this move would mean customers can avoid a long call and instead will be able to just send a text.

Currently anyone wishing to change provider has to make a call.

The new proposals mean Ofcom’s previous preferred option, a simpler one-stage process is being dropped.

It said this system was more expensive and could have raised bills.

Anyone looking to switch using the new system would simply text, then receive a text back. This would include a unique code to pass onto to their new provider who could arrange the switch within one working day.

A final decision will be made in the Autumn.