Ofcom to investigate Trinity Mirror's £200m deal

Ofcom and the CMA must report back by 31 May

Britain has ordered media regulator Ofcom to investigate the Daily Mirror publisher’s deal to buy the Express tabloids because of the potential impact on the titles’ editorial policies.

Media secretary Matt Hancock has asked the media regulator to examine whether the deal would have any impact on the free expression of opinion and editorial decision marking. He has also asked the competition regulator to look at whether there would still be a sufficient plurality of views in the sector.

Both Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority must report back by 31 May.

Trinity Mirror had scooped up titles including the Daily Express, Daily Star and OK! magazine for £127m in February.

