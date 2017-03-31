Ofcom makes plans to cut superfast broadband prices

This is what you need to know

The price of superfast broadband could be cut by Ofcom, the UK’s telecom regulator.

Ofcom is proposing to cut the price that Openreach can charge to operators for the superfast broadband, the firm is part of BT’s infrastructure arm.

The regulator also said that it expects these savings to be passed onto the consumer by granting them cheaper bills.

Openreach looks after the wires and cables that powers the UK’s broadband network, it also leases the service to BT’s rivals Sky and Talk Talk.

Under Ofcom’s new plans, the bills for superfast broadband would be cut from £88.80 a year to £66.28 next year, this figure would also fall even further by 2020 to £52.77.

Jonathan Oxley, Ofcom’s competition group director, said: “Our plans are designed to encourage long-term investment in future ultrafast, full-fibre networks, while promoting competition and protecting consumers from high prices.”

