Ocado shares jump amid tie-up announcement with Canada’s Sobeys

‘Sobeys and Ocado experience will offer consumers the biggest selection, freshest products’

British online grocer Ocado has confirmed signing its second international deal with food retailer Sobeys to create an online grocery business in Canada.

The FTSE 250 company announced today that it was “delighted” to be working with one of the leading retailers of Canada. Ocado will reportedly be spending two years helping Sobeys build a warehouse outside Toronto and will allow the chain to use its ecommerce, product picking and logistics technology to take and deliver orders.

Ocado shares jumped by almost 10 per cent after this announcement.

Luke Jensen, chief executive of Ocado Solutions, confirmed the development: “Channel shift to online in North America is gaining pace as consumers increasingly seek the benefits of grocery shopping from the comforts of their own homes, and as retailers attempt to offer services to meet this growing customer trend.

“We are pleased to be partnering with innovative and forward-looking retailers such as Sobeys.”

Sobeys chief executive Michael Medline told media: “This unique and innovative Sobeys and Ocado experience will offer consumers the biggest selection, freshest products and most reliable delivery available anywhere on the planet.”