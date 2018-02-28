Norwegian adds over 150,000 additional seats for this summer

Airline is adding extra capacity on key US routes from London Gatwick

Norwegian, voted world’s best low-cost long-haul airline, is continuing its rapid growth at London Gatwick with the addition of over 150,000 extra seats for this summer on its long-haul network, following high demand on some of the airlines most popular routes to the US.

From the 25th March 2018 passengers will now be able to book an additional 10 weekly flights to Los Angeles, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Oakland and Boston, giving passengers even more choice and flexibility when travelling to the US. Additional flights now on sale are:

11 weekly flights to Los Angeles - increased from a daily service with four additional flights departing on a Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Prices start from £175 one-way

Seven weekly flights to Boston - increased from four weekly flights to a daily service. Prices start from £155 one-way

Six weekly flights to Oakland (San Francisco) - increased from five flights per week with an additional Wednesday service. Prices start from £165 one-way

Three weekly flights to Fort Lauderdale - increased from two weekly flights with an additional Friday service. Prices start from £165 one-way

Four weekly flights to Orlando - increased from three weekly flights with an second Saturday service. Prices start from £185 one-way

Thomas Ramdahl, Chief Commercial Officer for Norwegian, said: “With our US flights proving to be incredibly popular we have chosen to increase frequency to the States, with over 150,000 additional seats going on sale for this summer. We are giving both leisure and business travellers more choice and flexibility when travelling from London Gatwick along with attractive fares, all on board our fleet of brand new Dreamliner aircraft.

“The UK continues to be the centre of our long-haul growth and this year will be our busiest yet at London Gatwick with increased frequency and new routes to the US launching just next month, as we continue to grow the number of great value flights to the States.”

