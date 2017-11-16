North London named entrepreneurial capital

New research shows

New research from website publishing platform Squarespace reveals that indie-haven Camden Town has topped the list of the UK’s most entrepreneurial areas, with one in every 22 people owning their own website across its population. Neighbouring North London borough, Islington, follows with one online creative in every 89 people. The data also reveals that seaside town Brighton is leading the way outside of the capital, with one person in every 109th person with a website presence.

In addition to identifying the UK’s most savvy areas, Squarespace has also revealed some of the most unique companies being started in the nation. The niche industries include a floatation centre in Manchester, a classical concert series for babies, a boutique ice cream shop and even a mini tub company exclusively for small apartments.

The UK’s online-savvy website creators are also a nation of lovers as URL’s of Squarespace customers contain more instances of “love” than “hate”. Only seven websites created contain the word “hate”, compared to the 897 containing the word “love” including inspirational styling company, Lovehair.co.uk and female focused sneaker site KicksLove.com.

“We’re thrilled to see so much innovation coming out of London and the greater United Kingdom,” commented Kinjil Mathur, Chief Marketing Officer at Squarespace. “The growing hub of British businesses we’ve seen on Squarespace, from musicians to restaurateurs to fashion designers, show us that this is a country of creators and dreamers. We’re glad that we can empower people to pursue their entrepreneurial passions wherever they are located”.