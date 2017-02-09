Nokia is set to acquire a new company

Here’s what you need to know about the deal

Nokia announced today its intention to acquire Comptel Corporation (“Comptel”) to advance its software strategy and provide service providers with a comprehensive solution to design, deliver, orchestrate and assure communications and digital services across physical, virtual and hybrid networks.

Nokia and Comptel have entered into a Transaction Agreement (the “Transaction Agreement”) under which Nokia, through its wholly owned indirect subsidiary Nokia Solutions and Networks Oy (the “Offeror”), undertakes to make a voluntary public cash tender offer to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares and option rights in Comptel that are not owned by Comptel or any of its subsidiaries (the “Tender Offer”).

The price offered for each share validly tendered in the Tender Offer will be EUR 3.04 in cash. The Tender Offer values Comptel at approximately EUR 347 million, on a fully diluted basis.