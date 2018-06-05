Nine in 10 new hires would leave a job that fails to meet expectations within a month

Study finds

More than a third of candidates worldwide make a decision about a job within the first five minutes - or even sooner - according to independent research commissioned by specialist recruiter Robert Half.

In a study of 9,000 candidates in 11 countries across four continents, nearly half (47 per cent) admit they decide whether they would or wouldn’t accept a position straight after the initial meeting. Highlighting that first impressions count, a further one fifth (20 per cent) know if they are interested after the first communication (call/email), while 17 per cent typically decide within the first five minutes of the interview. Less than one in 10 (9 per cent) wait until they have completed subsequent interviews to decide and merely 7 per cent decide during contractual negotiations.

“In today’s market, top candidates are receiving multiple job offers and therefore have a host of criteria beyond pure remuneration. Companies need to sell the job, the company culture, benefits and reasons why they are a great place for a prospective employee to build their career,” said Matt Weston, UK Managing Director at Robert Half.

“While candidates need to put their best foot forward, so do hiring managers. Recruitment is a two-way street. It starts with providing candidates an efficient and timely recruitment experience and extends throughout the onboarding process to ensure new hires are motivated, engaged and quickly contributing to the business.”

Even once candidates have accepted a role, 91 per cent admit they would consider leaving a job within their first month and 93 per cent during their probation period.

Reasons for leaving during the first month include poor management and/or a discrepancy between the job in practice and how it was advertised (both 44 per cent). Thirty-eight per cent would consider leaving because of a mismatch with corporate culture, a lack of proper onboarding (36 per cent) or they received a more attractive job offer (23 per cent).

“Organisations must think of their attraction, recruitment and retention practices holistically. Long, drawn out recruitment processes magnify the opportunity for a candidate to change their mind – which in turn costs the company time and money. Businesses that are serious about finding the best talent need to commit to providing an efficient and engaging experience at every stage – from initial contact through onboarding and beyond,” concluded Weston.