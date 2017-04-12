New voice assistant by Samsung has been delayed

An update will be available later this Spring

Samsung’s very own voice assistant known as Bixby will be delayed.

Last month the new tech was unveiled and was meant to debut on the firm’s new flagship devices.

Bixby is designed to help users search and categorise photographs as well as this it can listen to voice commands to obtain useful information.

The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus will now be shipped without the voice control.

Google’s voice assistant will still be available on the devices.

Samsung has said a full update for Bixby will be available later this Spring.

The firm said: “Key features of Bixby, including Vision, Home and Reminder, will be available with the global launch of the Samsung Galaxy S8 on 21 April,”

“Bixby Voice will be available in the US on the Galaxy S8 later this spring.”