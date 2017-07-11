New self-service platform gives SMEs access to marketing tools at a fraction of the cost

Check this out

Inspired Mobile (Inspired) has launched a new self-service marketing tool that it claims will revolutionise the way small and medium sized businesses do their marketing. Inspired’s self-service platform gives SMEs the ability to conduct the same quality of marketing as multi-nationals at a fraction of the cost, by giving them access to 12 marketing tools on one interface and over 1300 premium publishers that they would have previously needed a media agency to reach.

Inspired’s platform includes rich media ad creation, website development (mobile, tablet and desktop), (Wi-Fi) proximity marketing and login capture, enhanced CRM, email and SMS, NFC, 2D and 1D barcodes, research studies and the ability to place advertisements on premium publishers. It also helps companies develop their brand, drive app downloads and much more, all linked to an easy to use creative studio.

Businesses now have the opportunity to utilise a two week free trial and ‘test and learn’ which approach works best with their customers. By providing key marketing channels and reporting tools via a single login, businesses no longer need to work with multiple service providers to glean actionable insights.

Founder and CEO Pratick Thakrar said: “Small and medium-sized businesses deserve access to the same quality of marketing services as enterprise organisations. We have over 1300 publishers connected to the platform, all of which have their own login to run their campaigns via our PMP and accept new bookings from the SME market”, he said. “We are proud to bring Inspired to the self-service market and to offer this two week free trial. This platform gives business owners the ability to enhance their customer relationships and removes one less headache in running their business.

“The self-service platform will empower the global SME market to understand their customer insights and take control of their customer marketing, without the need of an agency.

“SMEs drive the UK economy, accounting for 51 per cent of the GDP, but only 44 per cent survive past five years*”, said Thakrar. “Inspired can help businesses learn much faster about their customer needs, in turn offering a more tailored solution or customer experience and so increasing their chances of survival”.