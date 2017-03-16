New report says low carbon energy is saving money for households

What do you think of these findings?

A new report has found that the low carbon energy is actually helping people save money on their household bills.

An analysis from the Committee on Climate Change said households make a net saving of £11 a month.

It calculates the subsidies of solar and wind energy which adds £9 a month to the average bill, rules promoting energy efficiency save £20 a month.

However, these findings are set to come under scrutiny by some groups who believe the UK spends too much on renewable energy.

The committee is in charge of advising the government, it believes that prices will continue to fall due to the low carbon policy.

Since the Climate Change Act in 2008, the report shows that bills are £115 lower. From 2004 to 2008 bills increased to £370 due to international gas prices rising.

Iain Wright MP, Chair of the Commons Business and Energy Committee, said: “The government must be mindful of the burden that decarbonisation policies can place on businesses and ensure that they remain competitive.”

“[But] the big energy companies are too quick to blame green policies from government for unjustifiable price increases. There are enormous opportunities in the UK moving to a low carbon economy.”

