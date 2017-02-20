New report finds self-employment driven by those earning more

Take a look…

According to a new report, self-employment has been driven more by those in higher-paid work.

The latest analysis comes from the Resolution Foundation, an economic think tank.

It says the “privileged” self-employed, with good qualifications and higher earnings, made up a huge 57 per cent in self-employment growth after 2009.

Among these people were those working in law, accountancy, the health services and management consultancy.

The think tank also stated that they typically made much more than the average worker, yearly figures sat between £45,000 and £65,000.

Adam Corlett, of the Resolution Foundation, said: “Rising self-employment has been the biggest jobs story of the last decade,”

“This growth has been controversial at times, with several companies finding themselves in court as workers try to address the insecurity that often comes with self-employment.”

“But behind the headlines the real recent growth area for the self-employed has been in lucrative sectors such as advertising and banking,”