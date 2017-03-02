New Range Rover Velar revealed

Are you a Range Rover fan?

The new Range Rover Velar has been revealed.

This, fourth Range Rover model fits between the Evoque and Range Rover Sport when it comes to size and price.

The new car comes with a fresh modern design, the door handles sink back into the doors and the headlamps are super narrow LED lights. This has been achieved in Land Rover’s design department under Gerry McGovern.

Massimo Frascella, Land Rover’s exterior creative director, said: “We wanted to elevate Range Rover’s design DNA to a new level,”

“We were looking for a new level of simplicity, with the flush door handles and slim LED lights. This will do so much for Range Rover.”

The Velar is a five-seat crossover vehicle, designed for family transport.

The name of the model comes from the Latin for sail or veiled, it was used on the very first 26 prototypes of Land Rover which were designed by Spen King and Gordon Bashford.

The very first Range Rover was launched in 1970, it also arguably became the world’s first SUV.

Frascella added: “We wanted an emphasis on the classic Range Rover proportions,”

“The short front overhangs and long tail give an incredible elegance, moving the emphasis rearward like luxury yachts… There’s nothing quite like it.”

The brand new Velar will be on sale this Summer and will be priced between £44,830 and £85,450, a typical transaction price will sit at £61,000.

