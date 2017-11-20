New nuclear build programme presents huge opportunities for the UK supply chain

But support is needed from industry and government

The approaching decade will be critical for the UK’s nuclear supply chain if it is to increase capacity and capability to meet the demands of the new nuclear build programme and the industry’s developers.

This is according to a new report from EY, creating confident investors and competitive advantage for the UK nuclear supply chain. The report is built on interviews with leaders across the nuclear industry on how to capture the opportunity of a new nuclear power build programme, in the UK and internationally, to deliver a world-class UK supply chain capability.

Huge opportunities for the nuclear supply chain

The nuclear new build programme offers a significant opportunity for the UK supply chain to demonstrate capability and realise economic benefit. The Government estimates investment of more than £45bn will be needed to develop the first three nuclear power plants at Hinkley Point C, Wylfa Newydd and Moorside. Furthermore, the potential for new opportunities, such as SMRs (Small Modular Reactors) or international nuclear activities, provide an opportunity to upskill and increase the capacity of the UK nuclear supply chain.