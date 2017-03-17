New long-haul airline launched by BA owner IAG

Where will it fly from?

The owner of British Airways is launching a long-haul budget airline which will be based in Barcelona.

The new airline will be known as Level, IAG said it would initially fly to Los Angeles, Oakland, Buenos Aires and Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. These flights will begin in June.

The airline will use Iberia crew, the planes that will be used will be two new Airbus A330s.

IAG chief executive, Willie Walsh has said that Level will become the firm’s fifth airline brand, other names include, Aer Lingus, BA, Iberia and Vueling.

The firm is looking to expand Level into other European cities.

Walsh said: “We’re really excited about the opportunities for expansion,”

