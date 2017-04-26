New fixed hour contract for UK McDonald’s staff members

Some employees asked for a new type of contract

Fast food giant McDonald’s is giving its UK staff the opportunity to choose from a fixed hour contract or a zero-hour contract.

McDonald’s has been trialing the new contract in 23 company-owned and franchise outlets.

The firm said in a statement, during the trial only around 20 per cent of staff chose to go on the fixed hours contract.

Paul Pomroy, McDonald’s UK chief executive officer, said: “The vast majority of our employees are happy with their flexible contracts, but some have told us that more fixed hours would help them get better access to some financial products.

“Thanks to the support of our franchisees, we are able to respond to our people’s needs, and will begin to roll out fixed hours’ contracts, including new joiners, across the course of the year,”

McDonald’s has a huge UK workforce of 115,000, most of these people are on zero-hour contracts.