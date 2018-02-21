New Covent Garden Market’s £130m Food Exchange development announces first resident

Oppo ice cream sets the tone for London’s new hub for food entrepreneurs

Healthy ice cream brand Oppo has announced that this month it will move its head office into the newly launched Food Exchange by New Covent Garden Market. Spanning three floors, the Food Exchange is a bold new home for London’s food entrepreneurs. It’s a workspace, kitchen space and food culture venue – the first of its kind in the UK – giving food and food-related businesses of all types and sizes a permanent place to come together to thrive and benefit from working alongside each other.

Oppo, named by Richard Branson as a brand to watch in 2016 and awarded The Guardian’s ‘Start Up of the Year’ in 2014, has already taken the ice cream market by storm with its indulgent, low sugar products. The brand, which is currently stocked in Sainsbury’s, Asda, Waitrose, Wholefoods Market and Holland & Barrett, has seen its sales grow by 300 per cent every year since it launched in 2014 and today 30 per cent of its revenue is generated from exports, and rising. Oppo will move their team of 10 into a 1,324 sq ft private office in the Food Exchange making them the pioneers of this new food community.

Harry Thuillier, co-founder of Oppo, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be moving into the Food Exchange at the start of its journey and to help create this amazing food community. We’ve enjoyed very quick growth since we launched and feel this move will give our business the support and space we need to stay on this path. The Food Exchange is something utterly unique and finally gives all of us who work in food a place to come together and call home.”

Charlie Thuillier, co-founder of Oppo, commented: “We’re confident the Food Exchange will give our team an inspiring workplace and we can’t wait to meet and work alongside London’s other exciting food entrepreneurs who will be joining us here. The heritage of the market is a wonderful setting and we look forward to becoming a part of the future of New Covent Garden Market.”

Helen Evans, Director of Business Development at Covent Garden Market Authority, said: “We are thrilled to announce Oppo as the first company moving into the Food Exchange. The vision and passion that founders Harry and Charlie have in abundance is what the Food Exchange is all about and very much in line with our mission to create London’s greatest cluster of food entrepreneurs and to nurture the future of food. New Covent Garden Market has long been the home of pioneering enterprise and food expertise, and we look forward to welcoming more cutting-edge food companies into this new London home.”

The Food Exchange forms the first stage of the Food Quarter – a vibrant, creative food industry campus and a serious food destination – and starts the journey of New Covent Garden Market becoming to food what Old Street is to tech, and Canary Wharf is to finance.