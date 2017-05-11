New boss at House of Fraser has no retail experience

Who is it?

Department store chain House of Fraser has hired a new chief executive with no retail experience. The firm has defended its decision by highlighting its increasing focus on leisure.

The firm’s new chief executive has been named as Alex Williamson. He has spent the last nine years at Goodwood. This is the group which is behind the Goodwood Revival and Festival of Speed.

Williamson was previously the head of finance at Tui Travel and accounting firm Ernst & Young.

He will start his new position at the end of July.

House of Fraser’s chairman, Frank Slevin, said: “Alex will be absolutely focused on executing exciting and engaging lifestyle experiences,”

“When we reached out to the market to look for a new chief executive it was a broad brief across the leisure, hospitality and retail.”

Williamson said: “I am very pleased to be taking on this role at such a pivotal time for House of Fraser, another great premium British brand. I am looking forward to working with Frank and the strong management team to bring to bear House of Fraser’s engaging and innovative vision.”