New £20 note: This is what you need to know

When will it be released?

Many of us have managed to get our hands on the new £5 note, the £10 polymer note will soon be on its way but now the Bank of England has announced a new plastic £20 note.

The brand new note will feature iconic artist J.M.W. Turner.

The Bank of England announced last year that the new shift to the plastic variant is to help keep cash “fit for purpose”.

The note also comes with a variety of security features to help continue with the crackdown on counterfeit copies.

Just like the £5 note the brand new £20 variant will be made of polymer, its said to be more durable, cleaner and secure than paper notes.

A spokesman for the Bank of England said It will enter circulation in two years time.

This also means that by 2020 all notes except the £50 note will be made from the polymer material.

Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney said: “I am delighted to announce that J.M.W. Turner has been chosen to appear on the next £20 note.”

“Turner is perhaps the single most influential British artist of all time. His work was transformative for the art world. His influence spanned his lifetime and well beyond.”