New £1 coin goes on sale before its public debut

Would you buy the coin?

Anyone wishing to grab the new £1 coin before it goes into circulation can buy their very own from today.

Prices vary for the uncirculated coin, starting at £10 or there’s the option of paying £1,995 for the gold proof two-coin set.

David Pearce was only 15 when his design came out on top, it was chosen over 6,000 other entries in 2014.

His design features beloved national emblems from across the UK, this includes a rose, leek, thistle and shamrock.

The design has been slightly modified by coin artist David Lawrence, lettering expert Stephen Raw also helped with the changes.

Dr Kevin Clancy, director of The Royal Mint Museum, who helped choose the design, said: “The winning idea combined traditional elements but also symbolised a modern United Kingdom in an elegant and a succinct way.”

“It was a young person’s interpretation of an idea while still being steeped in history and tradition.”

The new coins are set to be released to the general public on the 28 March, any of the older coins will no longer be able to be used from the 15 October.

