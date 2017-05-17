Nestle fails to trademark four-fingered KitKat bar

This is what happened

Nestle has failed to trademark its famous four-fingered KitKat bar.

Nestle had claimed that the shape of the bar was so unique that it should be trademarked and protected by the law.

The swiss company has been fighting Mondelez- the US business which has owned Cadbury since a hostile takeover in 2010- for years over the sweet treat’s shape.

The court of appeal ruled in favour of Cadbury on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for Nestle said: “Nestle is disappointed by the Court of Appeal judgment and is considering next steps.

“KitKat is much loved around the world and its four-finger shape is well known by consumers.

“Nestlé’s four-finger shape has been granted trademark registration in many countries of the world, for instance Germany, France, Australia, South Africa and Canada, further protecting it from imitations.”

Cadbury’s owner, Mondelez who fought the attempt said: “We are pleased with the Court of Appeal’s decision today and welcome their conclusion.

“As we have previously stated, we do not believe the shape of the KitKat bar should be protected as a trademark in the UK.”