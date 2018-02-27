NatWest to double reach of UK’s largest free entrepreneur accelerator network

NatWest will support 5,000 entrepreneurs in 2018 through a free, diversified programme developed to meet the specific needs of start ups and high growth businesses

NatWest has announced plans to support 5,000 entrepreneurs through its comprehensive programme of free mentoring, insight and bespoke coaching developed for entrepreneurs who want to grow and scale their business. The NatWest Entrepreneur Accelerator is the UK’s largest free business accelerator network and is capable of supporting 1,000 entrepreneurs simultaneously in its 12 hubs based throughout the country.

To reach its target of supporting 5,000 entrepreneurs in 2018, NatWest has created two distinct growth and accelerate packages which focus on the key driver to success – the entrepreneur.

The Acceleration programme is a 6 to 18 month programme for entrepreneurs with high growth businesses looking to scale up. Designed to ensure that these businesses get the best chance to succeed, entrepreneurs will receive free office space, free wi-fi, free business advice and mentoring, bespoke coaching, and access to the bank’s networks and supply chains.

The Pre-Acceleration programme is an intensive, 12-week programme for up to 50 early stage start ups. Run simultaneously in each of our Hub cities, entrepreneurs benefit from an introductory immersion day, online learning materials, webinars, digital ‘nutshells’ and a concluding celebratory awards event. This programme is complemented by a variety of events, run by the bank’s Business Growth Enablers as well as the bank’s local partners.

The digital-led Pre-Acceleration programme is a transferable and scalable proposition, allowing NatWest to offer it in cities where there isn’t currently an Entrepreneur Accelerator hub.

All of this support is provided to entrepreneurs fully funded with no strings attached. NatWest doesn’t take equity or a stake in their businesses, and the entrepreneurs don’t need to be NatWest customers. NatWest has partnered with Dell EMC and Pinsent Masons who will also be offering entrepreneurs their expertise and advice.