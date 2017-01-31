Nando’s could be considering an IPO

Are you a fan of the restaurant chain?

Nando’s, the chain famous for its chicken dishes is reportedly considering an initial public offering (IPO).

Sources have told Bloomberg it is in the process of planning a share sale, it is also currently speaking with advisers.

The sources said the company is considering a London listing.

However, in a statement Nando’s told Bloomberg that reports about an IPO were inaccurate.

Nando’s traded on the Johannesburg stock exchange, it was delisted in 2003. The restaurant chain could see benefits if it traded in something other than the South African rand.

Nando’s has restaurants all over the world including the UK, the US, Australia, Canada, Malaysia and Singapore.