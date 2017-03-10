Move over Legoland: UK could get its own Disneyland in five years

The UK is set to get its own Disneyland in the next five years, it has been revealed.

The Paramount theme park in Dartford, Kent, will boast 50 rides and attractions, including a 2,000-seat theatre.

Paramount, which is behind films such as Titanic, the Transformers series, Iron Man and Forrest Gump, will produce rides based on the titles.

A full-priced day ticket is expected to cost a whopping £57.

Humphrey Percy, group CEO of the project’s parent company Kuwaiti European Holdings, said: “We have the financial backing to take us all the way through that process.”