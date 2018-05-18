Mothercare boss rehired on lower salary

Find out his pay cut

Mothercare boss Mark Newton-Jonesthe, who was sacked around a month ago as part of a management shake-up, has returned to work today but with a £132,000 pay cut.

The struggling retailer announced that Mark had re-joined the board as chief executive on an annual salary of £480,000— from a previous salary of £618,000.

“In recognition of Mothercare’s financial position and the support for the restructuring and refinancing given by multiple stakeholders, Mark has taken a significant pay cut,” the firm said.

Mark was ousted as CEO on April 4 after serving in the post for nearly four years.

