Most workers in British organisations feel they are ‘struggling’ and ‘out of their depth’

According to new research

Teamwork difficulties mean two thirds (64 per cent) of UK workers are ‘Struggling’ according to new research by Dropbox, to support a new study in conjunction with The School of Life – finds that the more senior employees become within a company, the more they feel they are ‘out of their depth’, with senior execs being held back by ‘impostor syndrome’.

According to the study, experts believe that this is caused by ‘impostor syndrome’ – where we feel like we are ‘faking it’ at the job we are doing, having somehow slipped through the net and into our position, believing that other team members are much more competent. The more prestigious the organisation we work for – or indeed position we attain – the more likely we are to feel this when comparing our abilities to other team members at work.

The research – among UK workers and C-suite executives – backed this up, and found that impostor syndrome could be holding back many senior executives from realising their potential. The research reveals that 80 per cent of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and 81 per cent of Managing Directors say they sometimes feel ‘out of their depth’ and as if they are ‘struggling’ in their role.

In addition, business leaders are reliant on their teams to thrive, and the research found that in many cases, teamwork isn’t working in UK businesses. Less than half of workers in British businesses (49 per cent) say they enjoy working in a team – something vital to the success of companies. The key difficulties Brits face when working in teams within their organisations are:

Freeloaders not pulling their weight (51 per cent)

Teammates out for themselves (41 per cent)

Managing egos (37 per cent)

Arguments amongst the team (34 per cent)

Being held back by others (29 per cent)

Power struggles are also identified as an issue for organisations within the UK. Nearly all British workers (92 per cent) report that they have previously encountered a situation at work where ‘too many people were trying to be leader’, with 41 per cent saying they encounter leadership battles on a regular basis.

But what aspects of teamwork are working, and what makes great teamwork?

The key is ‘having a common goal’ (58 per cent) and ‘working with people you respect’ according to the research, which was identified by 56 per cent. This was closely followed by ‘having clearly defined roles and responsibilities’ (55 per cent) and ‘working with people you actually like’ (53 per cent). The futility of power struggles for leadership was also highlighted, with a ‘strong leader’ only coming sixth in a list of aspects that make a strong team.

When it comes to traits of workers that help make a positive and successful team, ‘patience’ (67 per cent) is the number one factor. This is followed by ‘experience’ (61 per cent) – perhaps reassuring for those senior execs struggling with ‘imposter syndrome’ and feeling out of their depth. This was followed by ‘fairness’ – also with 61 per cent - and ‘helpfulness’ (59 per cent).