Morrisons set to stage “auditions” to find local food producers

What do you think of the new plans?

Morrisons wants to see the UK become more self-sufficient when it comes to food supply, to help achieve this the supermarket giant is staging auditions to find local food producers.

Research which was published by the supermarket chain suggests that only 52 per cent of food eaten in the UK comes from British farmers.

This is despite two thirds of shoppers saying they would prefer to buy British where possible.

The report cites statistics which show that the UK’s food production has dropped quite dramatically over the last 50 years.

It also points out that the rise in global goods trading means the UK now imports £39bn worth of goods but only exports £18bn.

Andy Higginson, chairman of Morrisons, said: “Our customers tell us they want to see more food that is made just down the road from their own communities and that’s why we are looking for the next generation of British and local foodmakers to serve our 12 million customers.”

“We want small UK food suppliers to become bigger ones - the Innocent Smoothies of tomorrow - and we also want to give our customers the option of more food that meets their local food tastes.”

Morrisons wants to see local food producers pitch their products for a chance to earn a place on its shelves, food producers will be selected by each region.