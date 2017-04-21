More time given to investigate Sky takeover

When’s the deadline?

The government has given more time to regulators to investigate the potential takeover of broadcaster Sky by 21st Century Fox.

The Secretary of State for Culture Media and Sport, Karen Bradley, made it known that she would be extending the inquiry deadline due to the upcoming election.

Regulators were looking at the deal in the light of plurality and broadcasting standards.

Fox has agreed to pay £11.7bn to buy the 61 per cent stake it doesn’t already own in Sky.

Sky and Fox are both controlled by businessman Rupert Murdoch, he also owns the Times and the Sun newspapers.

Bradley has said the deadline has been extended to Tuesday 20 June, this will be after the state opening of Parliament.

