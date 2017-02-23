More than 35,000 sign petition to recall faulty tumble dryers

Have you signed the petition? Here’s what could happen

More than 35,000 people have signed a petition in the hope that Whirlpool’s three million faulty tumble dryers are recalled.

Under new rules the manufacturer has asked owners of the tumble dryers to unplug the machines, it has refused a recall.

The tumble dryers are sold under the Hotpoint, Creda and Indesit brands. The machines have been blamed for a number of fires, one of these includes a fire which broke out in a London tower block.

The government has to respond to any petition which reaches at least 10,000 signatures.

If the current total manages to reach 100,000 there will be a debate within parliament.

Whirlpool believe the most effective way to sort the problem is to issue a repair on the faulty products. The tumble dryers were manufactured between April 2004 and September 2015.

Consumer group Which? Wants to see all the machines recalled, with customers being given a full refund.

It has since started legal action against Trading Standards in Peterborough, which are backing Whirlpool.

The Local Government Association (LGA), represents 48 Fire Brigades in England and Wales.

Cllr Simon Blackburn, chair of the LGA’s safer and stronger communities board, said: “For needless months, consumers have been playing ‘Russian roulette’ with at-risk tumble dryers prone to bursting into flames and destroying homes, and with firefighters attending three fires a day caused by the appliances,”