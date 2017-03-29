Monzo breaks records to attract 6,500 investors on Crowdcube

Take a look at this…

Monzo has managed to break records once again on Crowdcube, this is one of the UK’s leading investment crowdfunding platforms.

A total of 2.5m has been raised, as well as the this digital challenger bank has managed to attract more than 6,500 investors in its latest fundraise. This means it has almost doubled its previous record.

Monzo also managed to raise one million in just 96 seconds in March 2016, this is the fastest funding round ever.

In the Series C investment round the startup bank is raising a total of £22m, this also includes a 19.5m investment from Thrive Capital, Passion Capital and Orange Digital Ventures, along with the £2.5m equity crowdfunding from Crowdcube.

Tom Blomfield, CEO and founder of Monzo, says: “Working again with a company like Crowdcube is a great collaboration with a real fintech pioneer. I’m delighted that over 6,500 people have invested in this round. Our aim was to engage our community with this crowdfunding fund, so to have attracted the most investors ever on Crowdcube is amazing and demonstrates the power and support of the ‘crowd”.

