Moneypenny acquires Made Simple Group

Expanding their services for start-up and small businesses

Moneypenny, the UK’s leading provider of web chat, answering services and outsourced switchboards for small and large businesses, has announced today that it will extend its services with the acquisition of the Made Simple Group, which offers business products and services to start-up companies and small businesses.

MadeSimple is home to a range of products dedicated to providing online solutions to the start-up and small business communities such as company formation, virtual offices, website creation and most recently a co-working space in central London. Over the past 15 years, Made Simple Group has helped form more than 650,000 companies. The team of 45 will continue to work in London.

Mark Finlay, M&A Director from Moneypenny comments, “We are delighted to welcome MadeSimple into the Moneypenny family. They have a great brand and the combination of the two businesses further compliments the services we can offer our clients. It provides a great opportunity for us to accelerate the growth of our digital products and services, such as Pocket Phone System, Mobile Answering App and Live Chat. We are experts in helping small businesses prosper and believe that our respective customer bases provide a perfect fit. Howard and his team have built an incredible business and we look forward to supporting their future growth.”

Howard Graham, CEO and Founder of MadeSimple adds “We are excited about the opportunities this next phase presents for our business and more importantly, for our team and customers.

We are committed to helping our customers, start, run and grow their businesses. The suite of services provided by Moneypenny ideally complements the needs of our customer base.

There’s a great fit not just with our product and service offerings, but also with culture and ethos. Looking after your people and putting the needs of the customer front and centre, are key values both organisations deeply care about.”