Money leaks cost the UK £17.6bn a year

24 January 2017 | By LLB Reporter

The UK wastes a whopping £17.6bn a year by letting money leach away on takeaways, snacks, coffees, ready meals and items and services which aren’t used - that’s an average of £360 of unnecessary spending per person, per year.

New research commissioned by Gocompare.com Money identified takeaway food and drink as key areas where people felt they waste or ‘leak’ money.  Underused TV subscriptions, failure to shop around for cheaper deals on utility bills and insurances, as well as paying avoidable bank and credit card charges were all included in the nation’s list of the top 20 money leaks: 

RankTop 20 money leaks%
1Takeaway meals25%
2Paying for lunch or snacks while at work21%
3Satellite TV subscriptions for channels hardly watched19%
4Paying over the odds for utility bills by not shopping around for the cheapest tariff18%
5Buying expensive takeaway coffee18%
6Buying too many ready meals16%
7Spending too much at the pub or club14%
8Cigarettes and tobacco14%
9Mobile phone contract14%
10Paying avoidable bank or overdraft charges12%
11Paying avoidable credit card charges11%
12Paying too much for home insurance by not shopping around for the best deal10%
13Paying too much for car insurance by not shopping around for the best deal8%
14Netflix or similar subscription8%
15Paying fees at cash-tills to withdraw cash7%
16Paying avoidable credit card annual fees7%
17Unwanted magazine subscriptions6%
18Gym membership which is hardly used6%
19Subscriptions for apps that are hardly used6%
20Amazon Prime membership5%

Matt Sanders, head of money at Gocompare.com,commented, “The odd couple of pounds spent here and there on a coffee or a sandwich to eat at your desk may not seem extravagant  but, over time, lots of little money leaks can add up to a sizeable drain on your finances.    

“Failing to shop around for the best deals on utility bills and home and car insurance also made the list of the nation’s top 20 money wasters. Insurers and energy providers compete for new customers so there are always attractive deals on the market for those who take the time to look – with potential savings running into the £100s.  Comparing energy and insurance prices has never been easier and switching to a new deal only takes a few minutes.”

