Milton Keynes turns 50 years old today.

The town came about by an Act of Parliament in 1967, it approved the building of a new community which would hold 250,000 people covering a vast amount of land at 8,850 hectares (21,869 acres).

The town was built to help housing shortages in London. Its main purpose was to be an “attractive” town that enshrined “opportunity and freedom of choice”.

How will the town look in 100 years’ time?

Lee Shostak, one of the town’s early planners, says the town will be bigger with greater architectural design as well as the building of more homes.

He added: “In garden city terms Milton Keynes is a grown up. But by real city standards, Milton Keynes is at best an adolescent.”