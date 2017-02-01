Millionaire set to give away £120,000 flat for free

Are you struggling to find a home?

Millionaire Marco Robinson has decided to give away a flat after his own personal experiences sleeping rough on park benches.

Robinson is giving away the fully furnished, mortgage-free flat to a suitable individual or family. The home also comes with three-bedrooms.

Robinson owns around 150 properties around the world.

He’s currently making a documentary with Channel 4 and is set to select a winner in the next six weeks.

He said: “The people who I want to see live in this flat are people who need a home, they need a sanctuary and some security, and that will make them feel significant again,”

“They need to be in desperate need with nobody helping them get out of the vicious cycle.”

“People need a break and the council can’t give you that anymore.”

“Council houses have disappeared, Help to Buy is hard to get and we need to believe in people again.”

Anyone interested in the flat must be over 18 and needs to submit no more than two paragraphs explaining why they should be considered.

To do this you can email apply@myfreeproperty.com, visit www.myfreeproperty.com, or you can go to the Facebook page @ThePropertyProgramme. You can also call 03300415105.

The deadline for the applications is midnight on Thursday 2 February.