Michael Spencer backs innovative risk and regulatory consultancy firm Temple Grange Partners

Founder of ICAP and NEX Group makes personal investment in rapidly growing firm

Temple Grange Partners (“TGP”), an innovative risk, regulatory and compliance consultancy firm has announced that Michael Spencer, the leading City figure and financial entrepreneur and the founder and chief executive of NEX Group plc, has made a substantial personal investment in TGP to support its continued growth and expansion.

Launched in 2017 and founded by Eoin O’Shea, former Global Chief Central Compliance Officer at Credit Suisse, and other senior industry practitioners, TGP is a practitioner-centred compliance, risk and regulatory consultancy firm which currently employs over 50 staff across its offices in London, New York, and Hong Kong.

TGP exists to help financial services firms tackle the increasing complexity of compliance regulation which is exacerbated by: