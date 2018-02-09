Metro Bank creates 900 jobs

Here’s what you need to know

Metro Bank, the revolution in British banking, today reveals that it will create 900 new jobs in 2018, increasing its colleague base to almost 4,000, after smashing its target of recruiting an additional 500 new colleagues last year.

A key area of investment is its apprenticeship scheme, with the bank last year becoming a certified employer provider, meaning that as well as hiring apprentices, it is also able to deliver apprenticeship training through its dedicated in-house facility, Metro Bank University.

With around 100 places available, it will roll out sector-specific programmes across IT, HR and cashiering. With the schemes accredited by either City and Guilds or The Chartered Banker Institute, apprentices will receive a recognised qualification at the end of the 12-36 month programme.

Craig Donaldson, CEO at Metro Bank said: “Metro Bank is a story of growth and opportunity. Since we opened our doors in 2010, we’ve created over 3,000 jobs and by the end of the year, we’ll have created another 900.

“We’re disrupting UK banking by giving control back to customers when it comes to how, when and where they do their banking. Investing in and developing our colleagues is central to the success of our model. Whether it’s coming up with forward-thinking functionality on our app to save customers’ time, or transforming someone’s day when they visit us in store; our colleagues have made the banking revolution what it is today and together we’ll create more and more FANS.”

By hiring for attitude and training for skill, Metro Bank focuses on supporting and developing its colleagues, last year promoting 25 per cent of colleagues who had been with the bank a year or more. Metro Bank University, which has expanded to three campuses across London, offers colleagues over 75 classroom-based courses and 130 e-learning sessions to help progress and develop their skills.