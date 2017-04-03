Mayor confirms Cressida Dick will take up her role as Met Commissioner on 10 April

The new Met Police Commissioner, Cressida Dick

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan Monday confirmed that the newly appointed Met Police Commissioner, Cressida Dick, will formally take up her role leading London’s police service on 10 April.

Sadiq Khan is looking forward to working with the new Commissioner to oversee the Metropolitan Police’s crucial work preventing crime, bringing offenders to justice and keeping Londoners safe, in line with his new Police and Crime Plan.

Cressida Dick first joined the Met in 1983 and has already had a long and distinguished career as a senior police officer. She will be the first female Met Commissioner in the force’s 188-year history and the most powerful police officer in the country.

Her appointment was announced on 22 February, following a comprehensive and robust selection and interview process involving the Home Secretary and the Mayor.

Sadiq Khan, said: “Our Metropolitan Police do an incredible job, working hard with enormous dedication every single day to keep Londoners safe, so it is vital that they have the best possible leader and I know we have found her in Cressida Dick.”

“Cressida has already had a long and distinguished career, and brings enormous experience and expertise to lead the Met through some challenging times. I am very much looking forward to working with her to keep our capital safe and protected.”

The Met Commissioner Designate, Cressida Dick said: “It is a great honour and privilege for me to be taking up this role. I am looking forward to leading what I believe to be the world’s best police service.”

“The Met’s response to the terrible events in Westminster demonstrated it is highly professional and effective. I am grateful to my predecessor and his team for the planning that went into building such a response and also to Craig Mackey and Mark Rowley for the way in which they have demonstrated such capable and compassionate leadership.”

“Terrorism is just one of the challenges we face. Alongside the Mayor and every single one of our officers and staff I will work tirelessly to keep our city safe.”

The new Commissioner takes the helm just weeks after the Mayor published his new Police and Crime Plan. It aims to create a safer city for everyone with the restoration of real neighbourhood policing, and better protection for the most vulnerable Londoners.

It is a challenging time in the Met’s recent history, when budgets continue to be tightened, London’s population is booming, some crimes are rising and following the recent horrific terrorist attack in Westminster. One of the new Commissioner’s first engagements will be to attend the full police funeral of PC Keith Palmer in Southwark Cathedral. PC Palmer was killed in the attack as he carried out his duties outside the Palace of Westminster.

Cressida Dick returns to the Met after a stint as a Director General at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.