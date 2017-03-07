Mayor approves Chelsea FC’s £500m new stadium

Sadiq Khan greenlights stadium plans

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has approved Chelsea Football Club’s plans for a state-of-the-art £500m stadium on the site of their existing Stamford Bridge ground.

Plans for the new stadium will see Chelsea’s match-day capacity increase from 41,600 to 60,000 and will include the construction of an elevated walkway over the nearby District Line, linking the stadium to Fulham Broadway station.

Sadiq said he was satisfied the new stadium was a ‘high-quality and spectacular design’ which would significantly boost capacity for the Premier League club.

His decision today further builds on his support for London football, including his move to give the green light to a new stadium for AFC Wimbledon, which sees the ‘Dons’ set to return to their Plough Lane home nearly three decades after leaving it in 1991.

Sadiq has also made it clear he ‘wholeheartedly supports’ Millwall FC remaining in Lewisham.

Chelsea’s proposal was approved unanimously by Hammersmith and Fulham Council’s planning committee in January.

The club’s application also includes an investment of £12 million in community activities, such as employment and skills training, as well as a contribution of £3.75 million towards affordable housing in the borough.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “London is one of the world’s greatest sporting cities and I’m delighted that we will soon add Chelsea’s new stadium to the already fantastic array of sporting arenas in the capital.

“Having taken a balanced view of the application, I’m satisfied this is a high-quality and spectacular design which will significantly increase capacity within the existing site, as well as ensuring fans can have easy access from nearby transport connections.

“I’m confident this new stadium will be a jewel in London’s sporting crown and will attract visitors and football fans from around the world.”

The new stadium has been designed by architects Herzog and de Meuron – who also designed the iconic Birds Nest Olympic stadium in Beijing and the widely acclaimed Allianz Arena in Munich.