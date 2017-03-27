Marsh & Parsons, the estate agent sparks sexism row over Tube advert

Here’s what happened

Marsh & Parsons has sparked a sexism row over tube advert that refers to a woman as the “modern extension.”

They have said that they will remove the advert after a backlash of comments online to include the complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority.

On the London Underground advert a caption reads: “A charming period property with a modern extension.” While a younger woman can be seen with her arms draped around an older gentleman.

Twitter then erupted, with Tracy Kuhn saying: “Oh wow. Some people with actual degrees & proper suits sat round a table & all agreed on that. We’re doomed.”

Another said: “Think their website’s wrong. Should say ‘UK Estate Agency of the Year’ 1976’.”

Gerry Hassan said on twitter: “How did @MarshandParsons estate agents miss 2nd half of 20th c & 21st c? What sexist stereotypes. #everydaysexism”

Tube goer Sam Missingham simply said in her tweet: “Yuk”.

Another person wrote: “@pimlicat@marshandparsons it’s as if the Married Women Property Act 1882 had never happened. P.s. women buy houses too”

The CEO of Marsh & Parsons, David Brown said: “Marsh & Parsons has a recent history of tongue-in-cheek advertisements that compare people to property and reflect that the range of people we work with are as diverse as the types of properties we sell and let.”

“We have always tried to get our message across with a gentle sense of humour and up until now, our work has been extremely well-received.”

“We have featured a varied mixture of men and women across various cultures and ages and have never sought to alienate or insult anybody.”

“The campaign, created by a team of men and women, is designed to be thought-provoking and to prompt conversation, but it was not our intention to cause offence.

“It would appear that this particular advert - taken apart from the rest of the campaign - has done so and we will be taking steps to remove it as a result.”

The Advertising Standards Agency said: “We’ve received six complaints about the Marsh & Parsons ad which are currently being assessed.”